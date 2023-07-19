Missing Salt Lake City 12-year-old found safe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 12-year-old Salt Lake City girl last seen at her Glendale area middle school Monday morning has been found by Salt Lake City police detectives.

“Our officers and detectives have worked this case around the clock. This morning, they safely found Santa,” according to an early Wednesday tweet by the SLCPD PR Unit.

Santa Gloria Olvera was reported missing and endangered Monday night after being seen at school earlier in the day. Police said they considered her endangered at the time due to her young age.

“The circumstances of her disappearance remain under investigation. More details will be released once we have conducted an interview with her.”

