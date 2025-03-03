Missing snowmobiler found east of Heber City

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, March 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search & Rescue and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter helped in the rescue of a snowmobiler who became separated from his group.

The call was dispatched at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, and crews responded to Duchesne Ridge.

“A 53-year-old man became separated from his group of riders,” a Wasatch County Search & Rescue news release says.

“SAR teams were dispatched to the area to assist. The State DPS Chopper was returning from Vernal Utah at the same time SAR was sending out our mountain rescue team.

“The chopper was able to divert and add to the search.

“The chopper team located the missing person very quickly using infrared cameras. The snowmobiler was in great shape and was walking up the trail when the chopper picked him up. Thanks to the amazing chopper team from Utah Department of Public Safety for the awesome help.”