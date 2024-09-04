Missing St. George man found deceased

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man missing since Wednesday of last week and listed yesterday in a missing person police post was located this afternoon, deceased.

“At approximately 2 p.m. St. George Police officers were dispatched to the area of 1600 S. Black Ridge Drive on a report of a person down,” the SGPD statement says.

“When officers arrived on scene they located a deceased male. That male was identified as Eliot D. Hill who was the subject of a Silver Alert.”

Hill, 61, had left in a vehicle without his medication and was reportedly suicidal, the initial statement said.

“This incident is still under investigation,” today’s SGPD statement says. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, including prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones. To speak with a trained listener, call 988.

The Crisis TEXT Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To contact a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is also free, available 24/7, and confidential.

Talking with someone about your thoughts and feelings can save your life.