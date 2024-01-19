Missing St. George man found

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing St. George man has been found, according to a social media post by the St. George Police Department.

Kaden Davis, 29, had last been seen Tuesday, leaving his residence on foot, near 300 South and 600 East.

At the time of his disappearance, police said Davis “did not have a phone with him, and he has a medical condition that puts him at greater risk.”

Thursday police posted on Facebook Davis had been “located” but did not reveal how or where he was found.

Gephardt Daily will update story when more information is made available,