Missing Tooele County girl, 12, found in California

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele County girl who went missing Thursday from her Stansbury Park residence was located Friday, in California, more than 700 miles away.

A statement from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office says the 12-year-old girl was found in the city of Ceres, Calif.

“Detectives notified local law enforcement who made contact with (the Utah girl) and determined that Pauline Emana, 43-year-old female, and her 15-year-old male son drove from Ceres, California to Tooele County to pick up (the girl),” the TCSO statement says.

“(The girl) and the 15-year-old male had met online. The details as to why Ms. Emana and her son drove to Utah to take (her) back to their residence in California are still under investigation.”