Missing Tooele teen located

TOOELE, Utah, July 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old girl missing from Tooele since Tuesday has been found.

“Trinity has been located,” says a Facebook post issued by the Tooele Police Department.

“Thank you to all those who shared this post and submitted tips.”

The post shared no additional information regarding the recovery.

Trinity had last been seen Tuesday morning in the area of 1900 North and 170 West, says a Tooele Police Department post said.

It was believed she was a runaway, and possibly headed for the Salt Lake Valley. Among concerns was that she has health issues that require medication.