Missing Utah County 9-year-old boy found safe after taking Frontrunner 40 miles to downtown SLC

VINEYARD, Utah, Dec. 18, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews in Utah County spent nearly five hours searching for a 9-year-old boy reported missing in Vineyard at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Minutes after the Utah County Sheriff’s Office put out a news release Wednesday night, the missing boy, Orson, was found safe, about 40 miles north of his home, at a downtown Salt Lake City Trax station, according to Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

“The citizen in downtown Salt Lake thought it looked unusual, and called police,” Cannon told Gephardt Daily.

After the caller notified authorities, Utah Transit Authority officers responded to the Trax station, and then notified officers in Utah County.

“Sometimes we are able to match up (cases) and figure out what was going on,” Cannon said.

Cannon said it’s believed the boy took Frontrunner to get to Salt Lake City.

Cannon said he didn’t want to release too many details on the boy’s possible motive for leaving, but did say it may have been sparked by a family disagreement most people would consider normal.

“We’re just relieved that he was found safe and is headed home,” Cannon said.