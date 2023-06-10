Missing Utah diver found deceased off Florida shore

We are saddened to report that the search for the missing diver has ended with the worst possible outcome,”

STUART, Florida, June 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a Utah diver who went missing Friday morning has been recovered.

“Max was freediving and spearfishing with a group of friends when they say he dove into the water with his spear gun, but never resurfaced.”

The friends immediately called for help, according to the sheriff’s posts on social media which noted Robertson went missing about 9:30 a.m.

Martin County Fire Rescue Station 33, a Special Operations Dive Team and MCSO’s Marine Unit joined the search. The dive team located the body about 50 feet down, the sheriff said. “ His spear gun had been deployed and there were no obvious signs of trauma.