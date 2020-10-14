Missionary from Highland, Utah, fatally injured in hiking accident in Switzerland

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Tuesday in an accident in Switzerland, where she was serving.

Sister Annabelle Nielsen, age 20, of Highland, Utah, was hiking with five other missionaries when she slipped and fell down a steep incline, said a news release from Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff.

The young woman had been serving as a missionary since July 2019 and was assigned to the Alpine German-Speaking Mission.

“We express our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones,” Woodruff said on behalf of the Church. “We pray they will feel the peace and comfort of our loving Heavenly Father as they deal with this tragedy and honor her life. We also pray for the other missionaries who were with Sister Nielsen at the time of the accident and are working to provide them with the necessary support as they process what happened.”