Moab City police respond to bogus social media post of officer-involved shooting

MOAB, Utah, June 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Moab City Police Department is defending itself after a social media post it says falsely accused an officer of shooting a suspect on Friday.

“We are aware of a Facebook post stating that officers shot a domestic violence suspect yesterday,” the Moab City Police Saturday statement says. “THIS IS ONLY A RUMOR.”

The post says MCPD officers did assist with an incident led by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, “and while we wouldn’t normally comment on incidents on which we are only an assisting agency, we feel it is important to dispel this rumor immediately with factual information.

“Yesterday afternoon Moab City Police Department officers responded to assist deputies at a domestic violence call. Law enforcement located the suspect holding a knife to his throat and refusing to obey officer’s commands to drop the knife.

The suspect walked toward several officers, at which point officers and deputies deployed less-lethal weapons and were able to safely take the man into custody, the Moab City Police statement says.

“We are extremely proud of our officers and GCSO deputies for resolving this incident without any loss of life. This is a textbook example of the restraint local law enforcement employs in even the most tense and dynamic situations.”