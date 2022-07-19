Moab firefighters respond to fire under investigation

MOAB, Utah, July 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Moab Valley Fire Department was dispatched Sunday to a fire that remains under investigation.

After a 3:03 p.m. dispatch, crews were sent to 1611 S. Kalina Heights, and “found an outbuilding, camper, large pile of tires and various items engulfed in flames,” a statement from the department says.

“The fire was moving rapidly uphill through the brush towards other structures. Due to a quick response, Moab Fire was able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading any further or damaging surrounding buildings and homes.

“The Fire Department volunteer firefighters remained on scene until 6:12 p.m. to ensure all hot spots were out.”

The fire is currently under investigation by the Moab Fire Department.

“The Moab Fire Department would like to thank the volunteer firefighters for their hard work and dedication to keeping our community safe. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the neighborhood residents who supported the firefighters during the fire.”