Moab hit with bike thefts

MOAB, Utah, June 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Moab City police say the city may be in the midst of a bike theft wave.

“In the last 24 hours, up to six high-end mountain bikes have been stolen from at least four different locations in Moab, to include a couple hotels,” the department announced Sunday on social media.

The bikes were all locked up with cable locks, and it appears the cables were cut with bolt cutters.

“Please be alert and take measures to secure your property, inside if at all possible. We’d love to know if anyone has any information that may help in locating the suspects and recovering the mountain bikes.

“We are actively reviewing surveillance footage at this time. It is possible the thefts occurred overnight, but the suspect(s) may be scouting for bike locations during the day.”

Moab police can be reached at 435-259-8938.

In response to a Facebook commenter suggesting bait bikes with GPS, the department said: “It’s a thought, but it’s really hard to get one specific bike of the 10,000+ mountain bikes in Moab City to be singled out and stolen.”