Moab hit with flash flooding; all clear sounded after residents told ‘get to high ground’

MOAB, Utah, June 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials were warning residents of flash flooding in the city of Moab Friday night.

The online alerts began about 6:30 p.m. from Grand County Emergency Management: “High winds, hail, and heavy rain in Moab. Downed power lines. Please stay indoors.”

At about the same time the Moab City Police Department advised:”Heavy flooding in Moab. Hwy 191 closed at Spanish Valley. 500 West closed. Center Street near 100 S flooding. Avoid bridges over creeks.”

And within an hour police added:”FLASH FLOODING UPDATE – 7:21 p.m.

“Mill Creek is flooding out of its banks and over bridges at 400 East and 300 South. Authorities are evacuating people from Woody’s Tavern and near Zax on 100 South as a precaution. Please stay away from the creek and any bridges in town. Thank you.

“Water going over bridge on 400 E near the high school. Mill Creek is extremely high. Avoid the area, do not cross the bridge for now. Stay out of creek beds.”

Seconded by Grand County EM: “FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Millcreek. Get to high ground now! Do not enter flood waters. Turn around. Don’t drown.”

By 8:20 p.m. Grand County EM had posted a link for residents and businesses to report damages:

Shortly before 9 p.m. things had calmed a bit as Moab police posted: ” All roads in Moab City are open again and bridges are safe to travel over.

“HWY 191 at Shell is still closed due to downed power lines. As cleanup of debris begins, there may be some detours come up, we will try to update everyone if that happens.”

Good night and good luck Moab!