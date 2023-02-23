Moab man arrested on multiple felony charges

MOAB, Utah, Feb. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Moab City police have made a vandalism arrest after hundreds of stickers were placed on street signs.

Police served a search warrant on a Minor Court residence on Feb. 17. Officers recovered “nearly 5,000 of the same custom-made stickers seen throughout Moab,” a MCPD statement says.

“Also found in the home was an illegal drug cultivation operation, cultivated narcotics, additional illegal narcotics, five assault rifles, two shotguns and two hunting type rifles, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.”

The stickers affixed to street signs did more than $1,500 in damages, the MCPD statement added.

The stickers bore messages including “Renting UTVs, Moab hates you,” “Dead tourists don’t rent UTVs” (with an image of an assault rifle, “UTV noise is child abuse,” “Dead tourists,” and “Noise pollution.”

The suspect arrested in Christian Langdon Wright, 39. He has been charged on suspicion of:

Knowingly produce/dispense/manufacture controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Criminal mischief, loss of $1,500 to $5,000, a third-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substances, a third-degree felony

Purchase/transfer/possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Criminal solicitation, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal conspiracy, a class C misdemeanor

Wright’s probable cause statement also states an elected county official reported in June of last year that Wright sent a Facebook message threatening to kill the owners of a local business.

He reportedly wrote, “I have PTSD and have a legally justifiable avenue for murder. I do not care if I am executed in retaliation for this,” charging documents say.

Wright was ordered held without bail.