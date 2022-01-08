Moab man dead after wingsuit flight crash in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team has released details after the death on Friday of a Moab man who crashed during a wingsuit flight.

According to information released by GCSSAR, the 55-year-old victim took flight from a cliff overlooking Professor Valley.

“The incident was reported shortly after noon when his satellite messaging device detected an impact and automatically transmitted an SOS signal,” the statement says. “His companion also activated an inReach device from atop the cliff.”

Search and Rescue responded with a boat and technical rescue gear and met Grand County EMS at the Rocky Rapid boat ramp.

“Classic Air Medical was dispatched and located the subject about 1,000 feet below his jump point and about 700 feet above the river,” the statement says. “Two medics from the helicopter crew were dropped off nearby. They hiked to the subject and confirmed he was deceased.

“Due to the hazardous nature of the steep talus slope on which the subject was located, a hoist helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) was requested and arrived a few hours later. In the interim, the Classic helicopter flew two GCSAR members to the scene to prepare the subject for the hoist operation. The DPS ship then transported the subject and two GCSAR members back to the boat ramp. The incident, GCSAR’s first of the year, was completed just after sunset.”

The victim’s name has not been released.

