Moab offers reward after vandalization of city art

MOAB, Utah, Feb. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The City of Moab is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the vandalism of city art.
Three art installations were damaged late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to information shared by the city.
The sculptures were installed in 2019 throughout the downtown Moab area in collaboration with Moab ArT Trails, a local non-profit arts organization.
“We are saddened to report this happened,” a Moab ArT Trails statement says. “Vandals on some dark parade trashed about Moab City streets this week, with public art as casualty.
“A reward is offered for those who have information about the incident, which we’d be interested to hear, as would the police. And the artists. And the people that love public art in Moab. The art will be repaired, and the beauty will rise again.”
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Moab Police Department at 435-259-8938.