Moab officials ask for tips, release more info after fire that destroyed 6 mobile homes, damaged 4 more

MOAB, Utah, June 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have released undated information on a mobile home park fire Sunday that resulted in the loss of six homes and damage to four more.

The Moab Valley Fire Protection District reported being dispatched to the fire, named the Murphy Fire, at 2:05 p.m. They responded to the Pack Creek Mobile Home Park at 1520 Murphy Lane.

“Upon arrival, firefighters established a perimeter for containment which prevented spread to the campground and creek bed,” the District statement says. “Multiple agencies and utility companies assisted with the suppression.

“The Murphy Fire has resulted in the loss of six mobile homes and damage to an additional four mobile homes. Approximately 1 acre with homes was severely damaged and approximately 2.5 acres were involved in the incident. One public safety employee, who was not a firefighter, was transported to Moab Regional Hospital for heat exhaustion.”

The original number of mobile homes destroyed was given as five.

Fire crews have remained on site, according to the statement, issued at 4:02 p.m. Monday on Facebook.

“Utility crews are also continuing their work at the site. Once utility crews have completed their work, residents of undamaged homes will be able to return. The Fire Department requests, as per State law, that individuals stay away from burned areas.”

Moab Valley Fire, the Grand County Sheriff’s office and the Utah State Fire Marshall continue to actively investigate the fire. Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to call the Grand County Sheriff’s office at 435-259-8115.

Displaced community members may contact the Grand County Victim Advocate at 435-260-6013.