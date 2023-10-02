Moab plan crash victims identified as North Dakota state senator, his wife, 2 children

MOAB, Utah, Oct. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A North Dakota lawmaker has identified the victims of a Sunday small plane crash near Moab as his collegue, state Senator Doug Larsen, and Larsen’s wife and two of his three children.

Larsen’s death was confirmed by North Dakota Senate Majority Leader David Hogue.

The single-engine plane, a Piper PA-28-140, reportedly crashed shortly after takeoff from the Canyonlands Airfield Airport, north of Moab. The crash was reported to dispatch at about 8:30 p.m.

The Grand County Sheriff‘s office reported early Monday that the rescue effort had determined all four passengers were found deceased.

Larsen, of Mandan, North Dakota, had served as a state senator since 2021.