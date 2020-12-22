Moab police arrest woman sought in connection with aggravated assault case

MOAB, Utah, Dec. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Moab have located and arrested a woman they were searching for in connection with an aggravated assault case that occurred on Saturday.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Moab City Police Department said officers received a tip about the location of Tyra Jones, who also was wanted on multiple active arrest warrants from prior incidents.

Officers responded to the area, and Jones was taken into custody without incident.

The aggravated assault case is still under investigation.

Anyone who has any information relating to the case is asked to call Grand County dispatch at 435-259-4321.