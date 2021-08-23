Moab Police Dept. says it can’t comment on couple’s murder; investigation ongoing

MOAB, Utah, Aug. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Moab Police Department has issued a statement saying it understands the public’s curiosity after the murder of two local women at their campsite, but it won’t be sharing information on the investigation at this time.

“All of us at the Moab City Police Department are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck,” the statement says. “We understand that our community has questions and that many of you don’t feel safe given the terrible circumstances of this crime.”

Schulte, 24, and 38-year-old Beck, who also goes by the surname Turner, were found shot dead at a campsite south of Moab on Aug 18.

The couple, who married about four months ago, had last been heard from several days earlier when they told a friend they were changing campsites due to the unwanted attention of a man they described as “creepy.”

“Please understand, this is an active investigation being led by detectives with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office,” the Moab Police statement continues. “All active investigations are sensitive, and the premature or inappropriate release of information can have devastating results — including making it difficult or impossible to successfully prosecute the case.

“We continue to receive requests for information from the public and media. As the investigation is active, and we are not involved in the investigation, we cannot and will not provide any comment. We encourage those with questions about the case or tips for investigators to contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at 435-259-8115.

“We extend sincere condolences to Kylen and Crystal’s families and friends. Our hearts and thoughts are with you during this difficult time.”