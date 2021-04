MOAB, Utah, April 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Moab police found a person camping on the roof of an area church.

“Just when you think you’ve seen everything, somebody sets up a tent on the roof of a church and proceeds to illegally camp there overnight,” said a Facebook post from Moab City Police Department. “Props for thinking outside of the box but… still illegal.”

The post added: “Also, those midnight potty breaks could be dangerous.”