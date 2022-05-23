Moab police investigating ‘threatening social media posts’ by elementary student

MOAB, Utah, May 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say they’re investigating “threatening social media posts” made by a Moab elementary school student, but they do not believe there’s an “imminent threat” to students or the community.

Moab Police Chief Jared Garcia said the online threats were made by a student who attends Helen M. Knight Elementary School, 505 N. Mivida Drive, according to a news release Sunday.

“Moab Police Department has coordinated with leadership at Helen M. Knight Elementary School to investigate these concerning posts,” Garcia states in the news release. “We do not believe there is an imminent threat to any students or members of the community at this time.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the local schools. We are all committed to ensuring our schools and community remain safe.”

Garcia said the department takes “any and all threats of violence very seriously.”

“We continue to encourage all community members to report any concerning or suspicious activity to law enforcement as soon as possible,” he said.