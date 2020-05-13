Moab police searching for person of interest after burglary of tobacco products

MOAB, Utah, May 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for a person of interest after the burglary of tobacco products and other items from a Moab store.

Moab City Police Department said in a news release that the T&H Corner Store at 495 W. 400 North was burglarized Tuesday at approximately 10:45 p.m.

“Some of the stolen property in this case was located at another business in the area,” the news release said. “The majority of the items stolen were tobacco products.”

Surveillance footage captured the suspect, who appeared to be a white man in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect can be seen wearing a gray T-shirt, camouflage sweats, with an orange T-shirt covering his face.