Moab police: Suspect jailed after attacking 2 dog walkers; woman, 68, suffers multiple stab wounds

MOAB, Utah, April 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Moab have arrested a man after they say he assaulted two city residents who were walking their dogs, after they informed him camping and campfires are illegal within city limits.

The incident, described by the Moab City Police Department as an attempted homicide, happened at about 7 a.m. Saturday on a pathway next to Mill Creek, in the area of 100 South and 200 West.

“They noticed a man in an empty lot next to the stream,” says a news release issued by Moab City police.

“He appeared to be camping with an active fire. Camping and campfires are illegal in Moab City limits. They informed the man of this city ordinance and continued to walk.

“The male camper retrieved his backpack from his camp and engaged in an unprovoked assault on both parties. He first utilized a Taser device causing a 68-year-old female victim to fall to the ground. He then reportedly stabbed the victim multiple times with a fixed blade knife.”

The second victim, a 53-year-old man, “was able to force the suspect away from the female victim and created a distraction, causing the suspect to chase him,” the MCPD statement says. “His actions effectively kept the assailant away from his friend.” Any injuries to the 53-year-old man were not detailed in the news release.

Moab police arrived, and called for medical help for the woman and took the man, identified as 38-year-old Alex Kensell, into custody. The woman was transported to Moab Regional Hospital in serious condition, and was later flown to Utah Valley Regional Hospital for more advanced care, the police statement says.

“She is in stable condition,” the police statement says of the female victim. “It’s likely she would not have survived the attack if her friend hadn’t reacted so quickly and heroically.”

Kensell was booked into the Grand County Jail “on the appropriate charges,” the statement says. “At this time, be believe Kensell recently arrived in Moab from another state. We do not believe there are any further threats to the public related to this incident.”

The MCPD statement says the department “recognizes the negative impact of an event like this has on our community,” adding the department recently increased its enforcement of camping in the city, and will increase it more in the future.

“We are also actively engaged with community leaders and service providers to find meaningful solutions and resources to address homelessness and mental health in Moab City.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this incident and their families. We wish them a speedy emotional and physical recovery. We also want to recognize the heroism and bravery shown by the victim’s friend/neighbor. He has expressed the desire to remain anonymous and would request time to heal emotionally and deal with the trauma of this incident.”

The MCPD also asked those who see a violation that is not an emergency to call police at 435-259-8938, but always call 911 in case of an emergency.

Gephardt Daily will have more details when charging documents become available.