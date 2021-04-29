Moab Regional Hospital to offer workshops on preventing opioid overdoses

MOAB, Utah, April 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Moab Regional Hospital will be offering free workshops next week aimed at helping to prevent opioid overdoses.

“Our community partners at Moab Regional Hospital are offering a couple of free educational opportunities next week on the topic of opioids — specifically fentanyl — in our community,” said a Facebook post from Moab City Police Department.

“Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine, is making its way into our community,” the post said. “Deadly in tiny amounts (the size of the tip of a pen), fentanyl is often laced into counterfeit pills, marijuana, and other illegal drugs without the knowledge of consumers, and because it is so potent, overdoses can happen quickly and be more difficult to treat.”

Moab Regional Hospital has recently seen a significant increase in referrals to its addiction program for individuals under the age of 22, the post said.

One presentation will be streamed live on Facebook on Tuesday, May 4 at 6 p.m., and there will be three person-workshops on Thursday, May 6 at 3 p.m., 4 p.m., or 5 p.m.

For more information or to register for the workshops, call 435-719-3771.