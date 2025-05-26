Moab Valley Fire crews knock down structure fire

SAN JUAN COUNTY, May 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) -- Moab Valley Fire and EMS crews responded to a structure fire late Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to Wildflower Circle in San Juan County.

"Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire involvement in two outbuilding/shed structures with fire advancing quickly towards several other residential structures," the Moab Valley Fire news release says.

"Fire crews began a coordinated attack on several fronts, stopping the spread and extinguishing the involved structures.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation. Thanks to all of our agency partners for their assistance."