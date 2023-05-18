Moab volunteer firefighter jailed on charges including sexual abuse of minor

MOAB, Utah May 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 43-year-old man who served as a volunteer firefighter in Grand County has been jailed after attempting to meet for sex with someone he believed to be a minor.

Joseph Corcione was charged Wednesday on suspicion of:

Sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

Dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony

A female officer of the Grand County Sheriff‘s Office was posing as a 13-year-old girl and posted on an online message board, Corcione’s charging documents say.

“The post was anonymous, however conveyed the thoughts of a young female,” the officer wrote in the affidavit, adding that on Sunday, May 14, she got a private message from someone who called himself “Moab Man.”

The man, later determined to be Corcione, was told he was conversing with a 13-year-old girl, and admitted he was a 43-year-old man.

“Moab Man stated that he knew he could ‘get in trouble for this,'” the probable cause statement says.

He then asked her about her sexual behavior, offered sexual instructions, and sent pornographic photos, his probable cause statement says. He reportedly suggested several times that he and the “juvenile” female meet up for sexual activities,

“Moab Man” also sent a photo of himself, and two deputies were able to identify him. The “meet up” was scheduled for Wednesday, and Corcione was taken into custody. He was subsequently jailed and ordered held without bail.

Later on Wednesday, the Moab Valley Fire Protection District issued the following statement:

“Earlier today, the Moab Fire Department administration was made aware that a volunteer with Moab Fire Department was arrested for criminal behavior. This individual was immediately put on administrative leave pending investigation and/or prosecution. Moab Fire Department has no further information. The Grand County Sheriff’s office is conducting the investigation.”