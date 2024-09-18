Moab wildfire, Utah’s newest, grows to 2,000 acres, then stalls

MOAB, Utah, Sept. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials report Utah’s newest wildfire seems stalled after blooming to 2,000 acres in its first day.

First announced and named the Prairie Fire on Utah Fire Info Monday morning it was estimated at about 100 acres on the Colorado/Utah border in Grand County north of I-70.

By the end of the day it had rapidly spread through grass and sagebrush, Utah Fire Info said, threatening nearby structures and growing to nearly 2,000 acres. “Swift suppression efforts from engines and aviation halted the fire’s forward progress.”

Tuesday afternoon Utah Fire Info reported of the lightning-caused Prairie Fire “No new fire growth was seen overnight.

“Today the area will be seeing high wind activity — which will present a challenge to crews in holding the fire. Crews are continuing to work directly on the fires edge to further secure and mop up the perimeter.”

Video Courtesy Utah Fire Info

Meanwhile, the Elizabeth Ridge Fire in Summit County, despite strong winds Tuesday, has remained within containment lines, spanning 132 acres and is 10% contained, according to Utah Fire Info.

The Rudd Creek Fire above Farmington is 90% contained. “The last 10% remains inaccessible due to steep, rocky terrain, making it unsafe for firefighters to work in that area.Please be aware that some smoke may still be visible in the coming days.”

The Forest Service’s Ogden Ranger District Lewis Peak Fire remains at a half-acre, lightning caused and is located on the south side of North Ogden Divide. The fire is 90% contained and fire personnel will monitor the fire until it is 100% contained and controlled.