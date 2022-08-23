Moab working to bounce back from flooding

MOAB, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Moab officials announced a boil order for parts of the city as water system repairs continue after Saturday’s flooding.

“Businesses and residents in the areas of 100 West and W. Center Street have been notified that service will be restored on Wednesday or Thursday,” reads the announcement on the city’s Facebook page posted around 9 p.m. Monday.

“A BOIL ORDER will be in effect for several days for safety because of possible contamination of the water line, which was significantly damaged during Saturday’s flood.

“Once service is restored, the water can be used for non-culinary purposes, or must be boiled for drinking or cooking until the boil order is lifted.

“This process is expected to take several days after water is restored.” In that time the city will continue to test for the presence of contaminants. The boil order was hand-delivered to impacted properties Monday night.

The Facebook post provided a map of impacted areas.

“If you are affected by this order and have questions, please call City Hall, 435-259-5121. Thank You.”

In the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s flooding, sand-bagging was underway Sunday and residents who “needed a safe place to stay” were directed to the Spanish Trail Arena.