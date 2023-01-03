Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field

CINCINNATI, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle and received CPR on the field before being transported to an area trauma center in critical condition Monday night.

Hamlin’s injury suspended the “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition,” according to a statement from the NFL. “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills.”

Hamlin, 24, collapsed after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter in Cincinnati.

Medical personnel attended to Hamlin on the field for about 10 minutes before he was loaded into an ambulance.

Players and coaches from both teams gathered and kneeled around Hamlin while he was treated on the field. After Hamlin was taken to the hospital, both teams returned to their locker rooms while the NFL determined whether the game would continue.

The game ultimately was postponed, though NFL officials have not determined when it will resume.

Hamlin, a sixth-round pick (No. 212 overall) by the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft, had been starting in his second NFL season in place of injured safety Micah Hyde.

