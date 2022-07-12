Monday night release: Grand County identifies man swept downstream Sunday

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, July 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man missing since Sunday afternoon.

Clay Petty was reported “unaccounted for” after he was washed downstream in the river around 3:30 p.m. near the Potash Boat Ramp, according to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

Petty was helping someone across the river at the time when he was swept away.

The release said “And as of now he has yet to be located. At this point a multi-agency search lead by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office has commenced and is ongoing to locate Mr. Petty.”