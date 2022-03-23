Montana man in jail following road-rage incident on I-15 in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah, March 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old Montana man has been booked into the Weber County Jail after police say he fired a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 15 during a road-rage incident Sunday.

Dispatchers received a report about 5 p.m. Sunday that a man driving a white Chevy Malibu with Montana license plates fired three shots at another vehicle on I-15 near 2700 North in Farr West, according to a probable cause statement filed in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.

There were six people inside the targeted vehicle, including two minors, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers later located the Malibu traveling east on 1100 South in Brigham City and followed the vehicle on eastbound U.S. 89 heading into Cache County, court documents state.

When troopers attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver drove away “at a high rate of speed up to 100 mph and did not yield to emergency lights and sirens,” according to the statement.

“Officers ahead of the pursuit deployed spikes, which successfully deflated the suspect vehicle’s tires,” police said in the statement. “The driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a crash.”

Police identified the driver as Dakota Jace Anderson, who was taken into custody without incident following the crash, court documents state.

Inside the vehicle, police discovered two handguns, one revolver and one scoped assault rifle — all loaded — along with loaded magazines, ammunition and drug paraphernalia, according to the statement.

Police say Anderson later admitted to smoking marijuana. He is being held without bail in the Weber County Jail for investigation of six counts of aggravated assault, three counts of discharge of a firearm, four counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and one count of failure to stop or respond at command of police — all third-degree felonies.