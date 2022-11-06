Moose calf lost in Avenues tranquilized, returned to wild

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A lost moose calf who spent a few days wandering the Avenues was tranquilized and transported to a more natural habitat last week.

“This young moose had been seen several times in the Avenues area of Salt Lake City over the last few days,” says a social media post from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

“After the calf moose settled down in a backyard, our biologists were able to relocate it to a better moose habitat and a safer location.”

The calf was tranquilized, carried in a yellow, tarp-like moose mover, and placed in a waiting trailer before it regained consciousness.

Next came the driver to another area with fewer fences, SUVs, wind chimes and human neighbors. The specific area of its release was not disclosed.

And the final frames of the Utah DWR video, posted Saturday, show the calf, seemingly happy to be free, leaping from the trailer and racing into the wild open land.

See the video below.