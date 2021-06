SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, June 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A moose calf was rescued recently after it fell into a window well, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said Friday.

DWR conservation officer McKay Braley, with help from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, brought the calf to safety, where it was reunited with its mother, according to a DWR Facebook post.

“Mama moose and baby walked away unharmed,” the post said.