Moose, her calf relocated after found in Springville yard

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, July 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A moose and her calf have been relocated after wandering into a yard in Springville.

“A cow and calf moose walked down the dry mountain to visit some green, lush residential yards in Springville this morning,” said a tweet from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Thursday.

“With help from Springville, Mapleton and Utah County law enforcement, we successfully relocated the animals to healthy moose habitat.”

Neither the cow or the calf moose were injured.