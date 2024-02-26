Moose hit by 2 vehicles in Mountain Green

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Feb. 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One person suffered only a minor injury Sunday night when a moose was hit by two cars in Mountain Green.

The moose was on Old Highway Road when it was hit by one vehicle and landed on the windshield before bouncing off and hitting another vehicle, the Mountain Green Fire Protection District said on social media.

The driver of the first car that hit the moose sustained only a cut on the hand, the post says. No other injuries were reported.

“Almost a ton of moose could have caused very serious injuries,” the post says.