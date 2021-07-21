Moose relocated after being found near residences in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, July 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A moose has been relocated after being found near residences in Summit County.

“Today, we helped our friends from Utah Division of Wildlife Resources safely relocate a young moose from a residential area into the backcountry,” said a Facebook post from Summit County Sheriff’s Office. “We are always happy when we can keep these beautiful creatures safe and away from busy roadways.”

The moose was not injured in the relocation operation, the post said.