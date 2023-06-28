Moose rescued in South Weber

SOUTH WEBER, Utah, June 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials and canal workers were able to coax a moose into her own rescue.

“An adult cow moose found itself at the bottom of a concrete canal in South Weber recently,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources posted Tuesday on social media. “We quickly worked with the Davis & Weber Counties Canal Companies to get her out!”

Workers used a backhoe and removed two concrete blocks to create an escape route for the trapped moose.

“Before removing the blocks, we had the canal company place a front end loader in the canal. After escaping the enclosure and seeing the loader, we were hoping she would use an escape ramp near the loader to exit the canal.”

Moose Photo Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

No luck. Change of plans.

“She remained in the canal, though, so we had the workers drive their backhoe past the moose and then turn it back towards her. That was enough to get her up the escape ramp and out of the canal!

“Many thanks to the Davis & Weber Counties Canal Companies for helping us help this moose!”