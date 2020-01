MILLCREEK, Utah, Jan. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A moose has been in Millcreek Tuesday.

A tweet from Millcreek City Tuesday afternoon said: “We have had reports of a moose in the area of the Grandeur Peak trailhead and along Wasatch Boulevard north of Eastwood Elementary.”

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has been notified, the tweet said.

“Moose can be aggressive, do not approach it and keep your children and dogs away,” the tweet added.