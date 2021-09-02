More areas of Utah downgraded from ‘extreme’ to ‘severe’ drought after recent rains

UTAH, Sept. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More areas of Utah have been downgraded from “extreme” to “severe” drought after recent weather, officials said Thursday.

“Recent rains and cooler temperatures have helped improve soil conditions and downgraded more areas of the state from ‘extreme’ drought to ‘severe’ drought,” said a news release from the Utah Department of Natural Resources. “More than 88% of the state is now in ‘extreme’ or ‘exceptional’ drought compared to 98.75% last week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.”

Changing conditions have also reduced outdoor watering demand. As a result, reservoir levels stayed steady the past two weeks, the news release said. Rain does little to refill reservoirs, with about 95% of Utah’s water coming from snowpack.

“We used stored water this summer, essentially depleting our reserves,” said Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Brian Steed. “It will take wet soils, steady storms and a great snowpack to help make up the water deficit.”

Extreme drought watering recommendations have been in place this summer: three times a week for southern Utah and two times a week for northern Utah. But with longer nights and dropping temperatures, those recommendations are changing. Check the Weekly Lawn Watering Guide for customized recommendations in each county. These recommendations are based on extensive data and simplified into how many days per week to water, the news release said.

Other notable changes for this week include: