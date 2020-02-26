More details released after officer-involved critical incident in West Point

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after an officer-involved critical incident in West Point Tuesday.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Farmington said the involved suspect, Zachary T. Mendelkow, 35, is facing charges of:

Attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Purchase, transfer, possession, use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Davis County deputies responded Tuesday to a report of a fugitive staying in a camper in the backyard of a residence in West Point, the statement said. The fugitive was identified as Mendelkow.

The probable cause statement does not detail exactly what led up to the officer-involved critical incident, but shots were fired and no one was injured.

Investigators reviewed body cam footage that allegedly shows Mendelkow pointing the firearm, in close proximity, to a Davis County deputy’s face. Mendelkow was also allegedly shown squeezing the trigger several times, the statement said.

“Subsequent to this, investigators were informed that Mendelkow is a suspect from a kidnapping that occurred in West Point early the same morning of Feb. 25.”

The kidnapping had occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m, when the victim described that a suspect later identified as Mendelkow had allegedly entered his home, armed with a small gray revolver.

Mendelkow stole the victim’s phone, the statement said, and pointed the firearm at the victim several times, forcing the victim into his own vehicle to drive the suspect to a store in Weber County. Another person then picked up the suspect in a black Volkswagen Jetta.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue after the shooting, then was interviewed after being released from hospital.

“After the officer-involved shooting took place, Mendelkow made excited utterances that included him stating the context of squeezing the trigger of the firearm several times,” the statement said. “He continued with these statements post Miranda.”

The suspect was transported to the Davis County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Mendelkow is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history and gang affliction with white supremacists, the statement said. He is also a parole fugitive who committed several felonies while on parole, officials added.

In accordance with policy, the officer-involved critical incident will be investigated by the Davis County Critical Incident Protocol Team.