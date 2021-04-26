More details released on fatal collision on US-6 in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, April 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more details on a fatal crash Sunday night on US Route 6 in Utah County.

The accident happened at 8:58 p.m. when an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado cross the dividing line into oncoming westbound traffic.

The pickup collided head-on with a compact car, a Chevrolet Cruze.

“This collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles and resulted in the passenger of the Cruze, a 32-year-old male, to be fatally injured,” the UHP statement says.

“The driver of the Cruze and passenger in the Silverado were both transported with non- life threatening injuries. The driver of the Silverado received only minor injuries. Lanes were were shut down for five hours and back open a 2:09 a.m.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this story as details become available.