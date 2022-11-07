More than 22,000 lose power in Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — More than 22,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers were without electricity early Monday after high winds blew through the Salt Lake Valley overnight.

According to RMP website, the juice was cut off to about 6,300 homes and businesses in Salt Lake City while another 16,000 were without power in the West Jordan area, starting around 6 a.m.

By 8:45 a.m., RMP reported electricity had been restored to about 17,000 customers while more than to 6,000 others were still waiting for the lights to come back on.

It is expected full service will be restored by late Monday afternoon.

The U.S. National Weather Service posted an online statement saying, “Strong winds have arrived earlier than anticipated in the Salt Lake and Tooele Valley areas thanks to the overnight development of a strong low-level jet! We expect winds to be strongest between now and about 9 a.m. in these areas, becoming only slightly weaker thereafter.

“Additionally, a HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Uinta County, Wyoming and is in effect from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. MST, Monday, November 7, 2022,” NWS said.

The winds are ushering in a storm front expected to bring snow to the higher elevations by mid-week.

