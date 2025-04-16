More than 320,000 signatures collected to put HB267 on 2026 ballot for possible repeal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Education Association announced Wednesday that “Utah workers and their allies have submitted more than 320,000 signatures to place HB267, the anti-collective bargaining bill law, on the 2026 ballot for possible repeal.”

The controversial law restricts public sector labor unions, eliminating their ability to engage in collective bargaining. It strips power from unions representing Utah police, teachers, firefighters, and transit workers.

It was approved during the 2025 Utah Legislature and signed into law by Governor Spencer Cox.

“The bill, rammed through the Utah Legislature in just days and signed by Governor Cox, threatens the rights of tens of thousands of public workers including educators, nurses, and first responders. Now, the people are pushing back.”

“This effort is on track to be the most successful citizen-led referendum in Utah history and that’s no small feat,” the release says. “Utah has some of the most restrictive laws in the country surrounding referenda and ballot initiatives, making it incredibly difficult for everyday people to challenge legislation through direct democracy.

“In Utah, referenda require more than 141,000 verified signatures, in just 30 days, across 15 of the 29 senate districts, all gathered in person without digital tools. That said, the success of this effort is historic and sends a clear message: Utahns still believe in checks and balances. They believe in accountability. They still believe in their power to lead.”

The release says “a well-funded campaign, backed by the same legislators who passed HB267 and special interest groups, is actively working to get voters to remove their names from the referendum petition. They’re targeting signers with pressure, misinformation, and scare tactics to reverse their support.

“Organizers are urging Utahns to ‘keep your name, keep your voice’ and to beware of misleading outreach from opposition groups,” the release says.

“All referendum petition signatures will be verified by the Lt. Governor by June 21, 2025. If successful, HB267 will be on the November 2026 ballot, unless a special election is called.”