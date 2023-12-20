More than 3,600 deer killed by vehicles in Utah in the past year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — State wildlife officials’ new reporting app recorded 3,611 deer turned into roadkill in the last 12 months.

The Division of Wildlife Resources released the roadside death figures on social media in praising its new reporting app, implemented a year ago.

Also among the vehicle vs. animal fatal census were two black bears, eight cougars and 157 elk.

“The Utah Roadkill Reporter app just turned one!” the DWR announced Monday. The app was released last year in partnership with the Utah Department of Transportation to allow people to easily report the location and description of any dead animals they see on or near roads.

“That way, those animals can be removed more quickly from highways and freeways. The data also provides important wildlife migration information for biologists. During the first year of the app’s release, a total of 3,843 animals were reported with it. Roughly 98% of the reported animals killed by vehicles were mule deer — a total of 3,611 deer.

“This app is helping us keep Utah roads safe by helping us more quickly remove carcasses that can cause traffic hazards,” UDOT’s Natural Resource Manager Matt Howard said. “In addition, the data collected from the app will help us determine where to potentially place wildlife fencing and crossings, protecting people and wildlife.”

It’s estimated that only about half of deer-vehicle collisions are reported, and DWR biologists estimate that around 10,000 deer are actually hit and killed by vehicles in Utah annually.

“Through this data, we are learning about new locations where animals are being hit by vehicles,” DWR Utah Wildlife Migration Initiative Coordinator Blair Stringham said.

“We are also collecting information about species that we haven’t had before, particularly for small animals like badgers. We are using this data to identify wildlife-vehicle collision hotspots on the roadways. As we collect more data, we will know more about when and where animals are crossing roads, so we can implement projects based on needs in those areas. Things like wildlife fencing, underpasses, overpasses and signs will result from this important data.”

When someone submits a roadkill report through the app, along with including the species of animal and a GPS location, the DWR said, they may also upload a photo of the animal. “However, you should not use the app while driving or get out of your vehicle along a busy highway.”

The new Utah Roadkill Reporter app is available for free in both the Google Play store and Apple’s App Store. You can learn more about the app here.

Some of the other wildlife species hit and killed by vehicles in Utah over the past year that were reported through the app include: