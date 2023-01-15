Morgan County car-moose collision sends father, son to hospital, kills moose

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Jan 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Morgan County Fire & EMS volunteers were dispatched to a traffic accident Friday after a car collided with a moose on Interstate 84.

“A father and son were traveling westbound in a small compact car,” a statement from the group says. “As they approached the bridge crossing near Taggart’s, their car collided with a large moose attempting to cross the freeway.”

The father and son were trapped inside the disabled vehicle, but were able to self-extricate through a window before crews arrived, the statement says.

“Ambulance 121 assessed both patients for trauma and later released the father and son to family members. The driver estimated they collided with the moose at 70 mph.

“The moose was not so lucky. Crews from Engine 122 assisted in the removal of the dead moose.

“Moose are very large creatures that can stand over 7 feet tall and weigh over a thousand pounds. This time of year, they are looking for food and water in the lower valley and manage to find themselves crossing a road at the wrong time and coming into contact with a car.”

The statement asked drivers to “slow down. The most important way to avoid collisions with wildlife is to slow down and observe the speed limit. The most effective way to avoid a collision is to keep your eyes on the road. At night, look for glowing eyes (eye-shine) of animals in the distance.

“Enlist your passengers to help you watch for wildlife on or near the road as well. Four eyes are better than two. Your high-beam lights are there for a reason, don’t be afraid to use them. Brighter lights will increase your visibility. Just be courteous and be sure to turn them off when an oncoming car is traveling within 500 feet of you.”