Morgan County crews rescue unresponsive driver in semi’s sleeper cab

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, March 29, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — You’d think a semi driver tucked into a snug sleeper cab at a rest stop couldn’t get into much trouble.

“Folks need help just about anywhere, including the sleeper cab of a semi in the rest area at 03:42 this morning,” says a post shared on Saturday by Mountain Green Fire.

“Mountain Green Volunteer Firefighters on Engine 131, along with Morgan County Fire & EMS Ambulance 121 were summoned by the co-driver of the rig for a sick person in the sleeper.

” These calls can be very challenging if the person cannot crawl out of the confined space.

“Fortunately the person revived enough to assist in his own rescue.”

The patient was transported to the hospital by A121.