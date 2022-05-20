Morgan County crews use rope-pulley system to rescue crashed motorcyclist

MORGAN, Utah, May 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist is recovering after failing to make a sharp turn on state Route 65 near the top of Big Mountain and landing roughly 30 feet below the road Wednesday night, Morgan County fire officials said.

Morgan County Fire and EMS crews received a call for help about 7 p.m. after a motorcyclist “underestimated his speed and flew off a sharp corner” of SR-65, according to a post Thursday on the fire department’s Facebook page.

“Arriving on scene, our EMS crew didn’t hesitate and headed down the steep hillside with all their heavy gear and started patient care immediately,” the post states. Fire crews then “worked hard and fast” to set up the pulley system.

“Working together, both crews safely hoisted the patient back up the embankment,” the post continues. “Thanks to our volunteers and their hours of training for these types of events, the motorcyclist is doing well.”

The Facebook post specifically credits EMS crew members Tiffany Sowder, TeArie Trussell and Kimberly Harrison, and fire crew members Dave Rich II, Ty Wixom and Teisha Emery.

Morgan County sheriff’s deputies and Utah Highway Patrol troopers assisted in controlling traffic to allow crews to complete the difficult rescue, the post states.

Speed is one of the most common causes for motorcycle accidents, according to the Facebook post.

“Like accidents of any type, reckless driving, speeding and alcohol use are common causes of motorcycle accidents. Accidents are more likely to occur when the motorcycle or other passenger vehicle is speeding, driving distracted, driving aggressively or driving under the influence of alcohol,” the post states. “Please be careful!”