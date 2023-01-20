Morgan County high-speed chase ends in Riverdale

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A police chase that began near Mountain Green saw the suspect reach speeds of 105 mph, police said, before he crashed into a snowbank in Riverdale.

Events began Thursday at 8:14 p.m. near Mountain Green, roughly six miles up Weber Canyon, when a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over a motorist driving erratically with one headlight out.

The entire 10 to 11 mile adventure was confined to Interstate 84, Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Jaques said. The 19-year-old male driver was taken into custody without incident.

In his vehicle, officers found a sizable amount of marijuana and a handgun, Jaques said. “That’s exactly what I’d like to know,” he said when asked what the man was thinking in taking such a high-speed risk for possible misdemeanor offenses.

The suspect, a Davis County man, was still being interviewed by detectives at the Weber County Jail at 10 p.m. Thursday. The exact weight of the marijuana was not immediately available.

There were no injuries from the incident, and luckily there was little or no traffic encountered during the pursuit, the sergeant said.