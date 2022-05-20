Morgan County man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child sex abuse

MORGAN, Utah, May 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Morgan County man who pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child has been sentenced to consecutive terms of 15 years to life in prison.

Jeffery Curtis Horrocks, 54, was arrested in December 2020 for investigation of sex abuse involving two children, who were 5 and 7 at the time.

A search of Horrocks’ home in unincorporated Morgan County in January 2021 uncovered additional evidence, according to a news release Thursday from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Horrocks ultimately was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of child, a first-degree felony; one count of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony; and four counts of lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor.

A plea deal earlier this year reduced the charges to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, the news release states.

Horrocks was sentenced May 2 in Morgan’s 2nd District Court. The two sentences of 15 years to life “are to be served back-to-back due to the severity and nature of the offenses committed,” the release states.